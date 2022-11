Not Available

Foreign, Foreign Action & Adventure, Foreign Comedies, Mexico, Spanish Language, Foreign Languages, Foreign Regions - Comedy and action collide in this Spanish-language caper about an unconventional gang of delinquent thieves (including Gibrán Gonzáles and Alan Ciangherotti) whose crime operation is anything but organized. Among them are a drug addict, a schizophrenic and one seriously overweight thug who manage to take incompetence to unprecedented lows.