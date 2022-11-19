Las voces de la noche

Not Available

Spain, fifties. In a town grew around a living factory Jorge (Tristan Ulloa), the youngest son of the founder, and Elisa (Laia Marull), daughter of accounting. The two live with their families and are able to endure the monotony of their lives because they spend the afternoon on Wednesdays and Saturdays at a hotel in the city. This secret life together is essential for both. The small room in the city where encounters occur has become the only place where they can be themselves. That little space, a little sinister, find it more cozy, warm and near the home of Elisa gorgeous, spoiled by the mother, or the great house of George, full of family memories. Both are aware of the type of relationship they have created, and not demand more. Until Elisa decides to break the rules.