Digital Playground's luscious Jana Cova plays the head mistress in this kinky, fetish, Hollywood throwback. Director Celeste has created a visual and sexual feast with a super fine cast, legs, stockings and lots of light bondage. Enjoy over 2 1/2 hours of extravagant sex play, all set in the 1940's. This picturesque and erotic story unfolds one sexy frame a time, showcasing lovely Jana Cova and her many moods.