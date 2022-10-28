Not Available

250 million years ago, a carnivorous species 'planted' a crop of humans on an uninhabited planet known as Earth. Now, the alien life form has returned to harvest its yield. With total destruction looming just moments away, a futuristic warrior (Jason James Richter) and a prophetic mental patient (Mark Hamill) join forces against the creatures, but with mortal weapons no match for the superior alien technology, the duo's only hope for victory lies in finding a 250 million year-old spaceship known as Laserhawk. The future of the world depends on it.