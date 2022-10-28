Not Available

Laserhawk

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Alliance Atlantis Communications

250 million years ago, a carnivorous species 'planted' a crop of humans on an uninhabited planet known as Earth. Now, the alien life form has returned to harvest its yield. With total destruction looming just moments away, a futuristic warrior (Jason James Richter) and a prophetic mental patient (Mark Hamill) join forces against the creatures, but with mortal weapons no match for the superior alien technology, the duo's only hope for victory lies in finding a 250 million year-old spaceship known as Laserhawk. The future of the world depends on it.

Melissa GalianosCara
Gordon CurrieM. K. Ultra
Mark HamillBob Sheridan
Richard ZemanFrank Raymond
Susan AlmgrenMrs. Raymond
A.J. CookPretty Girl #1

