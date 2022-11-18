Laskar Pemimpi

Not Available

The Dutch military aggression in December 1948 causes Sri Mulyani to be expelled from her hometown in Maguwo, Central Java. The naive Sri reaches the Panjen region and meets Indonesian guerrilla troops led by Capt. Hadi Sugito, who is doing recruitment. On the same day, Udjo, a nobleman’s son, is tricked by his girlfriend, Wiwid, to sign up for the recruitment. In addition, two young villagers, Ahok and Tumino later join Toar, another guerrilla fighter, the inept Cpl. Jono and Lt. Bowo, Capt. Hadi Sugito’s most trusted man. When Lt. Kuyt’s Dutch troops attack their base, Wiwid and her brother, Yayuk, are captured. Impulsively, Cpl. Jono, leads the troop in a counter-attack but they are cornered and captured. Fortunately, Lt. Bowo manages to rescue and free them. Later, Capt. Hadi dismisses Cpl Jono and his men for the impulsive operation and causes them to be excluded in a major mission to Yogyakarta on March 1, 1949, led by Lt. Colonel Suharto.