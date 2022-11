Not Available

This trio of birthday-themed episodes from the long-running series about the beloved collie includes "Gramps' Birthday" in which Jeff (Tommy Rettig) and Ellen (Jan Clayton) are a little too secretive about Gramps's surprise birthday party. In "Party Line," Jenny (Florence Lake) acts out when she thinks her birthday has been forgotten, and in "Homecoming," Ron (Robert Burton) and Dale (Larry Wilcox) take Lassie to visit a group of adopted children.