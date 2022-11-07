Last Battle of Yang Chao

Not Available

China's biggest and bloodiest battle comes to the screen in it's epic glory! The year is 1645, and the Chinese patriots are fighting for their very existence. Traitors are everywhere, so they can only trust one thing: their Martial Art Skills. Carter Wong and Polly Shan Kwan, the cast of the epic 18 Bronzemen series reunite in a major motion picture that dwarfs the rest! They fight in the thousands and die by the hundreds. Based on historical fact, Iron Phoenix takes heroism to new heights, and action to a new level!