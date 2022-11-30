Not Available

A true story of underground escape lines and the Belgian Resistance during World War II, ‘Last Best Hope’ (2006) is an award winning documentary aired on US PBS Nationwide with nearly 2 million viewers, and Belgian broadcast networks. What is the one principle or belief for which you would sacrifice everything? Ethical, spiritual, and ideological values that are central to the human experience find their voice in the documentary film, ""Last Best Hope: A True Story of Escape, Evasion, and Remembrance,"" a poignant, little-known story about the men and women in the Belgian Resistance and their extraordinary acts to save downed Allied airmen during the Second World War.