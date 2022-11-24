Last Chance School

Not Available

After narrowly escaping a thorough beating by rival gang members, Simon goes to school to tell his friends they need to get revenge. What he doesn't expect is that this schoolday is not just another ordinary day. Simon and his classmates are greeted by three mysterious substitute teachers. Each teacher warns the students that the decisions they make affect the rest of their lives. With each teacher's exit, Simon senses something strange is happening. It isn't until he meets the third and final teacher, that Simon finds he must indeed choose this day whom he will serve.