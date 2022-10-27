Last Chants for a Slow Dance

1976

A terminal "road-movie," Last Chants single-mindedly follows the path of its central character, Tom Bates, through an unspecified period of time as he talks to a hitch-hiker and then throws him out of his truck, visits his wife and has a fierce argument with her, talks to a man in a breakfast cafe, picks up a woman in a bar and has a one night stand with her; leaves the woman, and finally, cruising in his truck on a back road, pulls over to help a man with his broken-down car, and, for a few dollars, shoots and kills the man.