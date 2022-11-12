Last Christians

Not Available

The Assyrians of the Middle East are among the oldest Christian communities in the world: the Apostle Paul is said to have converted on the road to Damascus and many Assyrians still speak Aramaic, the language of Jesus. Yet today, the descendants of the first Christians face persecution and displacement, as war and instability grip their homelands. Examining the experience of some of the last Christian communities in Turkey and Iraq, this doc offers a window into a world of a minority fighting for survival.