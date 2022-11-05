Not Available

Jeanne, a high school girl, dumps her dull boyfriend Larry for Nick, a local thug and hot-rodder she finds exciting. Nick terrifies everyone with his dangerous and reckless driving, but that only turns Jeanne on even more. One night as Nick and Jeanne are out zooming around the countryside and terrorizing motorists, Nick smashes into another car. Fortunately for Jeanne she wasn't killed, although everybody else was. Unfortuantely for Jeanne, however, her face now looks like something out of a Fellini movie. As she catches a glimpse of herself in the mirror, she wails, "I've had my last date!"