What if the pride of a community hinged on the demise of their greatest hero? Brett Favre was the pride of Wisconsin for sixteen years until he left after a messy conflict with the Green Bay Packers. When he sought the opportunity to play for the Packers' arch-nemisis, the Minnesota Vikings, the people of Wisconsin turned from adoration of Favre to hatred. LAST DAY AT LAMBEAU explores this complex relationship between fans and pro athletes and the specific events which defined the war between Brett Favre, the Packers and Packers Nation.