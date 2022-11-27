Not Available

Last Exit Alexanderplatz is a film about the ongoing, but politically disputed and so far unsuccessful attempt to transform the former East-German Alexanderplatz into a high-end, Manhattan-like business district. Through interviews with the architects and politicians, who were involved in the competition held for the square in 1993, the film highlights the dogmatism and insensitivity that characterized much of planning in post-reunification Berlin. But it also depicts a square, which despite the failures and missed opportunities of the 1990s, seems to have regained its foothold in the city.