Last Girl Standing

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blue Goggles Films

She survived a brutal massacre, but lost her life. What happens to the final girl once the credits have rolled? Five years ago, a masked killer brutally murdered a group of friends. Since then, Camryn, the lone survivor, has tried to make sense of the homicidal events and struggled to reclaim her shattered life. Wracked with guilt and paranoia, can Camryn ever have a normal existence again or is she destined to cope alone forever? Part slasher movie, part character study, take a penetrating and intimate look at what happens to the remaining true victim of every horror movie.

Cast

Akasha Banks VillalobosCamryn
Danielle Evon PloegerDanielle
Brian VillalobosNick
Jason VinesThe Hunter
Ryan HamiltonGriffin
Kevin MachatePolice Officer 3

