Once the main character Andrei worked at a hot spot as a peacemaker and rescued his co-worker Victor. Victor promised Andrei that he would always remember who he owed his life to and would come to Andrei’s help at any time. The chance to pay was presented to Victor after 20 years. Andrei quarreled on the road with an escort of an expensive car with a flashing light and was badly beaten. From his wounds, he died, leaving his pregnant wife alone. Victor is looking for Katya to help her achieve justice and avenge the death of her husband. The crime drama "The Last Hero" tells a difficult story about honor and friendly duty.