In the wake of her mother's death, Connie finds herself working for her estranged father in eastern Kentucky. Despite the circumstances, she is falling in love with the place and the people that are haunted by their past and a presence that is destroying their home. Last Holler is a Hillbilly Hip-Hop Horror Comedy with an old school B-movie feel. It is also a love letter to the Kentucky landscape, signed, sealed and delivered by Kentuckians. It was written, directed and edited by J. Thomas Long (aka JustMe of Scribbling Idiots), and produced by PK Gonzales. The husband and wife duo enlisted an amazingly talented cast & crew including Deacon The Villain & Natti (of CunninLynguists), Connie Tat, Corey Hensley, and many more! Made with no budget and little experience, the movie is an all Kentucky affair, with a soundtrack featuring The Off Daze.