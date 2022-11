Not Available

The year is 1952, when the XV Olympic Games came to Helsinki. The two main characters of the film — Russian Alexei Nikonov and Finn Matthias Savolainen — were familiar with each other before the war, when they were connected through work in Germany and a shared love for a German woman by the name of Helga Rachau. Fate again brings them together at this sporting event, plunging them into the epicenter of a spy operatio — the outcome of which depends on their actions.