Jim Lindeloff, Andy Schipsikowiak, Alexander Sekretaryov and Naoko Nanjo came from the US, Britain, the Soviet Union and Japan. They died in Afghanistan. Using the dead men's material, talking to their families and with the help of original footage shot behind the battle lines, directors Stephen Olsson and Scott Andrews , tell the harrowing story of four journalists, intent on exposing war for what it is, and dying in the attempt.