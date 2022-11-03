Not Available

Ros is a sensitive thirty-year-old illustrator and a single mother of three kids. She once lived a happy family life, but as the relationship with her husband changed, she decided to walk away and promised herself she’d never marry again. Fate plays jokes with her when she meets Pat, a good-looking younger graduate from the same school as her. They have an intimate relationship, which Ros believes is love but Pat doesn’t agree. Meanwhile, an older artist, Chidchue, is involved in the love triangle. He’s been secretly in love with Ros since their school years. Things become even more complicated when a rich and spoiled daddy’s girl, Matanin, gets in the picture, and she wants Pat...