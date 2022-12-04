Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

Not Available

This hard-hitting documentary tells the story of Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records, who was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter and other violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive. The film takes a lookat Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.