Last Mysteries Of The Titanic

Sitting inside his mini-sub, two and a half miles under the Atlantic Ocean, James Cameron is playing the ultimate video game. Using piloting techniques perfected in earlier dives to other parts of the ship, he steers a remote operated vehicle down the stairs toward the Turkish Baths - a place he has dreamed of since he first saw the wreck 10 years ago. Less than one hundred feet away, beyond a series of barriers he can't see, is one of the last great, unseen places inside Titanic...