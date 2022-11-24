Last of the Badmen

Not Available

Kitosh, a young cowboy working for Don Jaime Morelos, is beaten almost to death under his employers orders for flirting with Don Jaime's frivolous wife. Full of hatred towards Don Jaime, Kitosh leaves the ranch and begins life as an outlaw joining up with renowned bandit Tracy the Black. Tension sets in between the two men because Kitosh kills only when he has to, whereas Tracy kills just for the fun of it, deriving a sadistic pleasure from other people's suffering. Source: SWDB www.spaghetti-western.net