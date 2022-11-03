1936

Last of the Warrens

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 1936

Studio

Supreme Pictures

Ted Warren returns from WWI to find that everyone thinks he was dead. The culprit is Kent who intercepted his mail, rustled the Warren cattle, took over the Warren ranch, and is now after Ted's girl friend. When Kent's henchmen fail to kill Ted, Kent shoots Ted's father and leaves him for dead. But only wounded, the plan is to have Warren appear as a ghost to get a confession from Kent.

Cast

Bob SteeleTed Warren
Margaret MarquisMary Burns
Charles KingKent
Horace MurphyGrizzly
Lafe McKeeSheriff Blake
Charles K. FrenchBruce Warren (as Chas. French)

