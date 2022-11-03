Last of the Warrens

Ted Warren returns from WWI to find that everyone thinks he was dead. The culprit is Kent who intercepted his mail, rustled the Warren cattle, took over the Warren ranch, and is now after Ted's girl friend. When Kent's henchmen fail to kill Ted, Kent shoots Ted's father and leaves him for dead. But only wounded, the plan is to have Warren appear as a ghost to get a confession from Kent.
|Bob Steele
|Ted Warren
|Margaret Marquis
|Mary Burns
|Charles King
|Kent
|Horace Murphy
|Grizzly
|Lafe McKee
|Sheriff Blake
|Charles K. French
|Bruce Warren (as Chas. French)
View Full Cast >