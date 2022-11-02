Last Present

Not Available

The film traces the romance, marriage and estrangement of a down-and-out comedian, and his long-suffering wife. Both of them defied his parents to get married but it seems his parent's fears that things will never work out are coming true. Yong-ki hides behind a facade of optimism even as he turns down boring job offers in the hopes that his comedic talent will be noticed on a famous talent show he's auditioning for. Meanwhile, Jung-yun has to support them both as well as bear the pain of a miscarriage that Yong-ki is trying his best to forget. To make matters worse, Jung-yun discovers that she's dying from a terminal disease and though Yong-ki suspects that something is wrong, she never tells him about her illness. Through the silent suffering and the estrangement, both husband and wife believe their marriage is over. But what they fail to notice until it is too late is that they still love each other deeply but both have been overcome by the trials life has thrown at them.