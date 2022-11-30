Last Remarks

Not Available

As the sun sets on the British Empire, the British rulers of the Indian subcontinent prepare to divide the region into two independent states: India and Pakistan. For the diverse native population, freedom comes at a cost and ethnic violence sweeps the region. On the eve of Pakistani independence in 1947, Arastu Jan, a troubled and isolated native servant to a British master, takes a dose of poison and finds himself with ten minutes to record the confession of his brief lifetime.