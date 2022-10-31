Not Available

Anthony Hickox directs Armand Assante in the espionage-laced action thriller Last Run. Assante plays Frank Banner, a man who spent much of his career helping Soviet spies make their way safely away from Mother Russia. This difficult task has left him hollow and bitter, as well as a widower. His next assignment, assisting a former leader of the KGB, will land him face-to-face with many of the people who have made his life the dead-end he feels it has become -- including the man who murdered his wife.