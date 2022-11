Not Available

The sixteen year old Bea is on her way home from her sports class when a foreign long- vehicle stops by her and she is asked the way. A shove, the banging of the door, and the long-vehicle pulls away with its victim towards the South. Beas abductors rape her and sell her as a prostitute. She tries to escape, keeps leaving marks behind, hoping that her beloved father, Sándor, will find her.