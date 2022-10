Not Available

Starring Paco Morán, Last Session shows in a romantic tone the lives of the characters linked to a movie theater. Mauri, the usher, sees how his life vanishes with the imminent closure of the Monumental cinema. Teresa continues cleaning until the last moment and Carol, the ticket clerk, keeps secretly in love with Bruno, the projectionist. No one is unconnected to the Monumental cinema's closure, but friendship and fate will turn it's last session to an unforgettable day.