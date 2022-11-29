Last Song in Paris

Not Available

Louie (Leslie Cheung), a spoiled pop star, has a one-night stand with beautiful dancer, Anita (Anita Mui). When Anita tells Louie that she dreamed of becoming a singer, he brings her to the stage and becomes a star. Anita has fallen in love with Louie, but Louie loves Julia (Joey Wong). However, Louie later finds out that Julia is dating his father, Kent (Paul Chu). Louie then leaves Hong Kong and heads to Paris leaving his career behind. Then he meets, Yuan Yu-shih (Cecilia Yip), a Vietnamese refugee that suffers from a war wound. In Paris, Louie lives his new life happily as a dishwasher with his new lover. However, his past life starts to come back when Anita comes to pay a visit.