Last Song to Xenitia is a story familiar to millions of immigrants. Folk-poet, Vasiliki Scotes left Greece in 1931 during the Great Depression seeking to fulfill her dreams in America! The Greeks call this "xenitia," which means: living as a stranger on foreign shores. Part of an ancient oral musical tradition, Vasiliki recites 350 ancient songs from memory in the last years of her life. These songs are published in a book and at the age of 103 she journeys to Greece for the last time with her book of songs and a message of courage for the youth... who face xenitia once again.