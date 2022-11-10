Not Available

"[Last Station / Verjin kayan] is inspired by the play 'Sojourn at Ararat', written and directed by Gerald Papasian and Nora Armani who also perform in the film. The play was premièred in 1986 in Edinburgh and went on to make a world tour. The film tells the story of three people on tour with a play against the background of a time in which new nations emerge and old rulers make desperate efforts to cling on to power. The scenes in the play are comments on the life of three actors, the Man, the Woman - an Armenian couple - and the Stage Manager, a dissident Russian who was once a famous Shakespearian actor. The picture of the three becomes increasingly clear as the journey passes more and more locations and they meet more and more people." - IFFR