An elderly couple who runs a hospice for dying animals questions the ethics of pet euthanasia. Old animals that would have normally been put down are given a chance to live out the rest of their lives - but they must also endure the trials of aging. Through the struggles of a blind shepherding dog, and a wheelchair-bound Chihuahua, difficult questions come to the fore: were these elderly, disabled animals meant to live? At the brink of death, there are no easy answers.