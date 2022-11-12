Last Street

Not Available

After the controversial extradition to the U.S of the famous druglord Christopher ¨Dudus¨ Coke, chaos reigns in his former areas of control in West Kingston, Jamaica. Bands of teenagers kill each other for any little reason. Although violence in Jamaica is always portrayed as drug related, this film unveils a real truth which links a culture of violence to masculinity and shooting guns. Most of the young people from the ghetto don't even know why they kill each other but they are trapped in this cycle of violence. Former gangsters from Denham Town, Dudu's previous stronghold, have become violence interrupters, a type of mediators who attempt to put an end to this nonsense situation.