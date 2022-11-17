Last Summer in Chulimsk

Not Available

Life of a small town in Siberian taiga (Chulimsk) revolves around a small cafe, where a young girl Valentina works as a bartender. Valentine is in love with the local detective Shamanov, ineffable, strict yet charming man, who recently arrived to Chulimsk. Despite a loving relationship with the chemist's Shamanova Zina and his mature age, Valentine finds the courage to confess her love to Shamanov. Up to this point never noticed the beauty and uniqueness of Valentina, Shamans suddenly realizes that this sweet, modest girl is his happiness.