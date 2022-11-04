Last Train To Mahakali

Not Available

The film tells the story of a doctor [Kay Key Menon] on death row who claims to have discovered a permanent cure for any virus-based disease. He is a convict and a former AIIMS student with an enigmatic history. The movie unfolds the sensational story of his pre-detention life - his secret experiments on eliminating any virus from a human body. It seems he even succeeds in finding the Holy Grail in Virology. What follows thereafter is a series of trials of his vaccine on people - two of them die while the third goes missing after which Kay Kay is put behind the bars. A young and curious journalist, Nidhi sets up an interview with him. After hearing his story she offers herself as a subject after which the movie ends in a climax. The film won the Special Jury Award at the 8th Annual Star Screen Awards. In 2005, the film was one of the four short films screened at an event organized by Films Anonymous at Hyderabad.