For years, filmmakers Lawrence and Meg Kasdan ate at a 60 year-old diner in West Hollywood called Ed’s Coffee Shop. When Ada, the diner’s manager and daughter of its original owners, announced that she was closing the place, her large circle of regulars was crushed. LAST WEEK AT ED’S is a film the Kasdans made about the final days of the diner, its eccentric characters, and the depth of feeling a beloved business can generate in a close-knit community.