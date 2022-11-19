Not Available

"Last Will and Embezzlement" is a feature-length documentary which examines the financial exploitation of the elderly. Its creation was inspired by the recent, true-life events in the family of Executive Producer and Starjack Entertainment partner, Pamela S. K. Glasner, and although the film does touch upon the events in Ms. Glasner's family, its focus is much more universal than that, because the problem is, without question, universal. Of all the illegal and illicit enterprises in the world, elder exploitation is among the safest and most lucrative. It is a criminal's dream. It carries the least amount of risk, requires minimal outlay, can be done right from your living room, is virtually unreported by its victims - and then, even when it IS reported, it's perpetrators are practically never prosecuted. The financial cost is staggering; the human cost is incalculable...