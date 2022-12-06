Not Available

last winter, remember? was born out of the collaboration between two friends that inspired by the works of directors like Chantal Akerman, and Naomi Kawase, amongst others, tried to use cinema as a way to both keep on in touch and create something together. Laura Severo, a dancer, living in New York, capture hours of footage to which I, a filmmaker, living in Brazil, was supposed to shoot something back, or edit, mix it into something new; only to send it back and start all over again. The final result questions the blurred limits of what lies inside, and what lies outside the frame. The city speaks loudly but it also demands us to take a step back to listen to it.