Worker sewing workshop Lida and her husband Anton — exemplary family. They have been together for twenty years, raising an adult daughter Sonya and lead a measured, calm, "right" life. But all this adjusted world suddenly collapses when Anton during business trip to Moscow meets the Institute girlfriend Tanya, the capital beauty and the business lady. Having seen the revived pictures of glossy happiness, Anton bitterly understands that his only life passes by and if he does not change it now, he will never change it…