Late Night Bookstore 3: Soulmate

Not Available

Taoist Lu Shiyi took over the late night bookstore and found it difficult to manage. Modern people are keen on electronic books. Encountered a rogue Liu Ming and his gang have entanglements. Inadvertently released the book spirit in A Chinese Ghost Story, absorbing human essence and harming the world. Liu Ming took the opportunity of playing games to confuse Li Chenyu with his sister's beauty as an online dating photo and defrauded him of equipment. Li Chenyu is deeply involved, obsessed with Liu Ming's sister, Liu Ming is sucked by the old demon grandmother in the book, the ghost Xiaoqian is Li Chenyu's previous lover, Xiaoqian turns into Liu Ming's appearance, and the love for Li Chenyu increases, and Li Chenyu is deeply involved. G