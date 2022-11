Not Available

The threads of several simple stories - a young boy encounters an old man down on his luck, two couples meet - are wordlessly interwoven to evoke the rhythm of life in a public park (Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne) in the passing age of winter and the youthful beauty of the approaching spring. Brealey acknowledged the influence of Arne Sucksdorff (Rhythm of a city) on his approach to this film. In 'Sunday in Melbourne' (1958) he took a different approach eschewing staged narrative.