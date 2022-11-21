Later... with Jools Holland Cool Britannia

Not Available

Jools Holland presents a collection of 34 performances from great British bands featured over the last decade on his 'Later...' television showcase. Running on the BBC since 1992, there have been over 25 programmes showcasing new musical artists alongside legends in the business. Artists in this collection include Blur, Coldplay, Echo and the Bunnymen, Manic Street Preachers, Oasis, Primal Scream, Radiohead, Suede, Supergrass, The Charlatans, The Darkness, The Libertines, The Verve and Travis.