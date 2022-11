Not Available

Highlights of the Friday night music show that's become an institution. This compilation features mainly UK artists from the 'Britpop' era captured in fine studio form. Artists featured: Kaiser Chiefs, Blur, Supergrass , Radiohead, Bloc Party, New Order, The Verve, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers, The Libertines, Morrissey, Doves, Oasis, Razorlight, Stereophonics, Keane, Coldplay, Ian Brown, Paul Weller and Pulp.