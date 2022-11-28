Not Available

Latex Ceiling

    Kaveh Dehghanpour's first film "Matte Roof" is directed by him and was made in 1996 in one of the locations around Tehran. In this film, which has a social theme and is about the problems of a 30-year-old woman, Shahed Ahmad Lou, Nasim Adabi, and Nima Shahrokh Shahi have played roles. The story of The Matte Roof is about a 30-year-old woman named Pooneh. Pooneh works in a garbage dump and is looking to make a living, but judgments and failures make things harder for her. He wants to marry a man but ...

