Not Available

Latin Big Guns

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Treasure Island Media

    LATINLOADS.COM bring you ADAN MEDINA’s latest and greatest LATIN BIG GUNS - eight all new fuck scenes – half 1-on-1’s and half 3-ways of Latin macho dick fucking and breeding hole direct from South America. Medina has quickly become known for his extreme close up fuck shots and a steady stream of HUGE uncut cocked top men. The guns are grande and gushing loads of Latino leche! Each piping hot Papi fucks his progeny deep in the guts of these gaping, whore sluts. Some of our favorite new tops in this movie include MAXIMO PUGA, FERNANDO OSPINA, EVIEL LAREDO, PABLO ACOSTA and KAYSER MAGNUM.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images