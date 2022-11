Not Available

Everyone wants to get their hands on a valuable stash of narcotics in this gritty crime drama from writer/director Daniel Zirilli. Set on the mean streets of South Florida, Latin Kingz sees the cargo lost by its original owner and found by a band of local thugs. The small-timers think they've hit the motherload, but in the world of crime, nothing's that easy. Before long the smugglers show up to reclaim their goods by any means possible.