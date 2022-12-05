Not Available

Latin Queens: Unfinished Stories of Our Lives focuses on Toronto’s Latino gay community and their harrowing experiences in the countries they once called home. While the interviewees (many of them transgender) are vocal about the stability they feel in living in Canada, many continue to live in fear of deportation as a result of their sexuality. At the centre of this film is the heart wrenching story of William Granados, whose claim for refugee status is being denied on the grounds that Immigration Canada feels his homosexuality is a fabrication.