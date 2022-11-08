Latina/Littoria

Not Available

The characters include a dirty-dealing 80-year-old mayor with a troubling Fascist past and a bloodthirsty middle-aged writer - also an ex-Fascist, who has now turned Marxist-Leninist and is ready to settle his accounts with history. There is a young leftist idealist, a city councilperson who is fighting real estate speculation. This is the portrait of Latina and its inhabitants. This province is certainly an anomaly, but is not so far from the present-day times that all of Italy is going through now.