Not Available

Some of the hottest Latino quipsters on the scene bring their copious comic chops to the stage at the legendary Ice House in Pasadena, Calif., in this rollicking edition of the Latino Comedy Fiesta hosted by Jeff Garcia. The laughs just keep on coming as wisecrackers Sebastian Cetina, Franky C, Shayla Rivera and Rudy Moreno -- making their home-video debut -- uncork their edgy style of ethnic humor.